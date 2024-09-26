(MENAFN) Congressman Thomas Massie has publicly called for accurate information regarding Ukrainian casualties in the ongoing conflict with Russia, emphasizing that this transparency is essential for to approve further military aid to Kyiv. He accused U.S. officials of withholding critical information from lawmakers, claiming that they have not provided a clear picture of the losses sustained by both sides.



This summer, Massie introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act for the upcoming fiscal year, which mandates a comprehensive report on casualty and equipment losses for both Ukrainian and Russian forces. This amendment has already passed in the House and is now awaiting consideration in the Senate.



In a recent interview with *Responsible Statecraft*, Massie expressed frustration over the reluctance of American security and foreign policy officials to address the issue of casualties. He recounted a closed briefing earlier this year where intelligence officials avoided his questions, leaving him with the impression that they were either uninformed or deliberately misleading Congress. "It seems incredible that they would not have accurate figures," Massie remarked.



He went on to point out that even House Speaker Mike Johnson appears to be unaware of the true casualty figures, suggesting that the information being provided to lawmakers is more propaganda than fact. "It’s obvious they’re feeding us propaganda in classified settings, and the Speaker has accepted this narrative without question," Massie stated.



According to Massie, Washington is primarily presenting a one-sided view of the conflict to rally support for continued financial and military assistance to Ukraine. He believes that the State Department fears that any negative news regarding the war's progress could lead to decreased support from Congress. This situation has raised concerns among some lawmakers about the transparency and accountability surrounding U.S. involvement in the conflict, prompting a demand for more honest communication regarding the true state of affairs in Ukraine.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718520