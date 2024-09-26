Lebanese Ministry of Health announces distressing increase in casualties due to Israeli airstrikes

(MENAFN) The Lebanese of Health has announced a distressing increase in casualties due to Israeli airstrikes, reporting that Wednesday's resulted in 72 martyrs, including numerous women and children, and left over 392 individuals injured. This surge in violence contributes to a worsening humanitarian crisis that has emerged since the resurgence of conflict.



On the same day, Nasser Yassin, the Lebanese government’s emergency plan coordinator and Environment Minister, provided further insights, revealing that the cumulative death toll in Lebanon since October 8, 2023, has risen to 1,247, with approximately 5,000 people wounded—predominantly civilians, including many children and women.



Yassin underscored the growing displacement crisis, indicating that around 52,900 individuals have sought refuge in makeshift shelters, primarily in educational institutions and public schools. This figure represents about 30 percent of the total number of people displaced from their homes due to the continuous Israeli bombings and military operations.



Additionally, he estimated that more than 150,000 individuals from various regions of Lebanon, especially from the southern areas and the Bekaa Valley, have been compelled to leave their homes amid deteriorating security conditions.



The airstrikes have been relentless, targeting various cities and towns across Lebanon, with the intensity of these attacks increasing significantly since Monday morning. These military operations have been described as among the most severe and extensive in recent memory, further deepening the humanitarian crisis facing the Lebanese populace. As the situation evolves, the necessity for immediate international attention and aid becomes ever more pressing.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718449