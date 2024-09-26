United States leads fresh diplomatic initiatives

(MENAFN) In an effort to quell the escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the United States is leading fresh initiatives. The objective is not only to restore stability in Lebanon but also to revive stalled peace talks related to Gaza. Sources indicate that discussions are expected to occur on the sidelines of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York, involving key international stakeholders.



Multiple Western diplomats and two Lebanese officials have emphasized the urgency of these negotiations. The primary focus of current diplomatic efforts is to prevent further escalation in Lebanon, which carries the risk of igniting a broader regional conflict. Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides highlighted that both the U.S. and France are striving for an interim agreement designed to "avoid further escalation" between Israel and Hezbollah, while also aiming for a ceasefire in Gaza.



As tensions rise, Israeli officials have hinted at plans for a possible ground invasion, in addition to ongoing airstrikes aimed at Hezbollah. Despite the concerted efforts from the U.S. and France to establish measures for de-escalation, tangible progress has been elusive.



It is believed that any successful agreement will likely need to incorporate a wider framework addressing the ongoing situation in Gaza. A senior Lebanese official and sources familiar with Hezbollah's perspective have suggested that a potential resolution could lead to the release of prisoners held by Hamas, following the attacks on Israel in October.



As the diplomatic situation continues to evolve, there is a pressing need for a unified effort to reduce violence and pave the way for enduring peace. The international community remains attentive, hoping for concrete results from these ongoing discussions.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718448