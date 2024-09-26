Russians Launch Missile Strikes On Khmelnytskyi Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched missile strikes on the infrastructure of Khmelnytskyi region.

According to Ukrinform, Chief of the Khmelnytskyi RMA Serhii Tiurin posted this on Facebook.

"There have been missile strikes on the infrastructure facilities in the region. Fortunately, there are no casualties or damage," Tiurin wrote.

According to him, air defense also shot down two Russian drones. There were no reports of or killed people.

The regional chief added that all the relevant services had arrived at the scene.

According to earlier reports, at night in Khmelnytskyi, the air defense forces shot down three Russian drones.

Also, on September 26, the air alert has been announced in Ukraine several times due to the takeoff of MiG-31K jets.