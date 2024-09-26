ZETA, A Cross Chain Solution, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering trading , has listed ZETA, a public blockchain platform designed for cross-chain and omnichain smart contracts, on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the ZETA/USDT has been officially available for trading on September 23rd 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of ZETA, a reward pool of 6,900 USDT has been launched.









Enabling Omnichain Smart Contracts and Seamless Cross-Chain Interactions

ZetaChain is a revolutionary public blockchain platform designed to enhance interoperability across various blockchain ecosystems, offering an omnichain smart contract framework that connects blockchains seamlessly, including those that do not support smart contracts like Bitcoin and Dogecoin.

With ZetaChain, decentralized applications (dApps) can operate across multiple blockchains, bridging the gap between different ecosystems. The platform's cross-chain messaging system allows developers to build and deploy dApps that can manage and interact with assets across several blockchains without wrapping tokens or using complex bridges. It opens up new possibilities for DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and other blockchain-based applications.

Key Features of ZetaChain:

Omnichain Smart Contracts: ZetaChain allows dApps to execute transactions and logic across multiple chains without the need for token wrapping or bridges, providing a smoother user experience and reducing complexity for developers.

Native Cross-Chain Capabilities: Unlike many other blockchains that rely on bridges or wrapping assets, ZetaChain enables the direct transfer and management of assets across blockchains. This functionality is powered by a secure, decentralized multi-party threshold signature scheme (TSS).

Universal Gas Asset: The ZETA token serves as a universal gas token, streamlining transactions by allowing users to pay fees across different chains with one asset, making cross-chain transactions faster and more efficient.

About ZetaChain

ZetaChain is the first universal L1 blockchain. It serves as the base-layer of the decentralized internet, providing a platform for global access, simplicity, and utility across any blockchain. Zetachain's Omnichain Smart Contracts on the Universal EVM are purpose-built for general chain abstraction across the entire crypto ecosystem. ZetaChain can connect to any blockchain, from Ethereum and Cosmos to Bitcoin and beyond, enabling unified liquidity, user experience, and data all from a single place. Universal Apps on ZetaChain are future-proof and have full compatibility with both existing and new chain integrations. With a proposed Universal Proof-of-Stake capability, ZetaChain supports staking of assets like native Bitcoin and Ethereum in exchange for rewards, powering unbounded scale for economic security.

