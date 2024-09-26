Injury Toll In Night Airstrike On Zaporizhzhia Rises To Nine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of people in the night on Zaporizhzhia has increased to nine.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

"Nine injured, one in serious condition in hospital: the number of from the night shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased. The condition of a 25-year-old man, who suffered multiple injuries, is serious but stable. He has undergone surgery," Fedorov wrote.

He also added that two women were provided with medical assistance and are being treated at home. The other victims declined hospitalization.

During a visit to one of the impact sites of the Russian missile, the regional chief noted that the Russian forces have been attacking Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs for four nights in a row. Following the night shelling, 150 reports of property damage have been recorded from residents.

as

"For the fourth night, the enemy has been shelling the city with guided aerial bombs. Once again, there are three locations in the residential sector where the enemy has destroyed or damaged residential buildings. So far, over 150 reports from residents regarding damaged homes have been documented. Preliminary assessments show that some multi-story buildings are damaged to such an extent that they will likely be declared uninhabitable, and residents will receive certificates to purchase new apartments," he said.

According to the city council, over the past four days in Zaporizhzhia, 105 apartment buildings and 219 private households have been damaged. Three private houses have been destroyed, and one has been partially damaged.

Earlier reports mentioned that seven people were in the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia.