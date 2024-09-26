Institute Of Risk Management (IRM) Hosts Inaugural Event At The Malaysian Petroleum Club, Kuala Lumpur

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L-R: Zaf Khan, CFIRM, Petronas, keynote speaker and guest of honour Ir Ts. Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Green and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), Vicky Robinson, FCIM, IRM and Ben Beard, IRMCert, Beard RBCM

The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) proudly hosted its inaugural event at the Malaysian Club, located in the iconic Petronas Twin Towers.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – The Institute of Risk Management (IRM) proudly hosted its inaugural event at the prestigious Malaysian Petroleum Club, located in the iconic Petronas Twin Towers. This landmark event brought together industry leaders, risk management professionals, and key stakeholders to discuss the evolving landscape of risk management in Malaysia and beyond.The keynote speaker and guest of honour was Ir Ts. Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), (under the purview of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES). He presented a presentation on Navigating the Risks of Managing Malaysia's Carbon Commitments.He said:“I am delighted that the IRM has held its inaugural event here in Kuala Lumpur, risk education for current and future risk managers, both for individuals and organisations as well as the wider public, will be key in us meeting our climate change goals.It is important for us to foster collaborations and dialogues among government agencies, industries, academia, civil societies, and communities to address concerns, gather valuable feedback, and build consensus on risk and carbon management strategies – IRM's event and plans in Asia serve as a good example of this work.We are eager to see IRM succeed in its plans to establish a base in KL to help Malaysian businesses create a sustainable future and welcome and support them in their growth”.This informal meeting was open to all risk related stakeholders and was a fantastic opportunity to connect with fellow risk professionals, gain insights from industry leaders, and stay updated on our exciting plans for Asia. Other speakers included event Chair and senior IRM member Zaf Khan, CFIRM, Petronas, and Ben Beard IRMCert, Beard RBCM, who spoke about challenges facing risk managers in Malaysia and the wider Asia Pacific region.Over 30 senior risk professionals attended from industries including banking, aviation utilities and healthcare along with esteemed representatives from the Malaysian International Chamber of Commerce (MICCI), which IRM recently became a member of (and intends to partner with), and the Malaysian Association of Insurance and Risk Management (MARIM). Their presence underscores the importance of collaboration and partnership in advancing risk management practices across Malaysia.Stephen Sidebottom, IRM Chair said:“We are thrilled to have held our first event in Malaysia at such an iconic venue. This event marks a significant milestone for IRM as we continue to promote excellence in risk management practices across Malaysia. We are committed to providing a platform for professionals to collaborate and drive innovation in this critical field. And look forward to creating a regional group and forging strategic partnerships along the way.The success of this inaugural event sets the stage for future initiatives by IRM, aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of risk management professionals. IRM looks forward to organising more events and workshops that will contribute to the growth and development of the industry”.For more information about the Institute of Risk Management, please visit or visit the Asia Partnerships page (theirm) , please contact ... for further information.About the Institute of Risk ManagementThe Institute of Risk Management is the leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM). We provide globally recognised qualifications, training and advisory, publish thought leadership and run insightful events open to both our members and the wider public, all of which are underpinned by our professional standards, defining the requirements risk managers need to meet.By these means, we help organisations and individuals build excellence in risk management and raise awareness of risk across society so that they protect value and take advantage of opportunity.IRM is a registered UK charity.Contact:Victoria Robinson, FCIM, Head of Partnerships, Asia...

