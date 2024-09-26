Jirga Initiates Peace Efforts Amidst Escalating Violence In Kurram District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Tensions have once again flared in Kurram district as land disputes between rival tribes in Upper Kurram have led to violent clashes that have now engulfed the entire district. Both sides are reportedly using heavy weaponry in ongoing skirmishes that have lasted for three consecutive days.

According to Kurram police, over ten people have been killed and many others in the clashes so far. In a tragic incident in Sadda, a mortar shell struck a location near a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Youth Wing leader and a officer, killing them both. Traffic on the main district highway has been suspended, further isolating the region.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur has taken notice of the violence, directing the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs, the Kohat Commissioner, and the Kohat Regional Police Officer to take swift action to restore peace. Currently, a tribal jirga is underway to mediate the conflict.

Origins of the Conflict:

Sources report that the clashes began in the village of Boshera, a Sunni-majority area when tensions arose over the construction of trenches on land belonging to the neighboring Shia-majority Ahmadzai tribe. What started as a localized land dispute quickly spread to several other parts of the Kurram district.

Areas Affected by the Clashes

The conflict has now engulfed several areas in the district. In Shia-majority regions, such as Pewar, Bagaki, Kunj Ali, and Sangeena Balshaikhel, and Sunni-majority areas like Tari Mangal, Khumsa, Maqbul, and Khar Kalla Sadda, fighting continues to rage. Both sides are entrenched, with the situation becoming increasingly volatile.

Public and Officials' Reactions

Engineer Hameed Hussain, a member of the National Assembly from Kurram, expressed deep concern over the violence and called on authorities to take immediate action to prevent further bloodshed.



Also Read: Escalating Tribal Conflict in Kurram: Five More Dead, Ten Injured Amid Land Dispute

"My close companion, Rakhmeen Khan, the president of PTI Youth Wing, was killed while attempting to negotiate a ceasefire under a white flag. A mortar shell hit him, killing him instantly. The local administration has failed to broker a ceasefire and seems disinterested in restoring peace," Hussain said.

Jalal Hussain Bangash, a leader of the Turi-Bangash tribe, also criticized the situation, calling for action against those inciting violence and using social media to spread unrest. He urged the authorities to take stronger measures to contain the situation and prevent its escalation across the district.

Casualties

Dr. Mir Hassan Jan, Medical Superintendent (MS) of District Headquarters Hospital Parachinar, reported that 25 people have been brought in from various parts of Upper Kurram over the last two days, with six fatalities. Two of the injured are in critical condition, and emergency protocols have been enacted at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Dr. Raheem Gul, MS at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadda, confirmed that six people, including women, have died in Lower Kurram, while 19 others, including four women, have been injured. Many of the injured are in serious condition.

Highway Closure

In Lower Kurram, the main district highway has been blocked by six tribal communities protesting the ongoing violence. Malik Iqbal Badshah, one of the tribal leaders, explained that the road closure is aimed at pressuring the warring parties in Upper Kurram to agree to a ceasefire. "We want an immediate end to the fighting. So many people have already lost their lives, and over two dozen have been injured. We don't want conflict; we are playing our role in calling for peace," he said.