Two More Suspected Mpox Cases Reported In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Two more suspected cases of Mpox have been transferred to Services Hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to the Department, both travelers displayed symptoms of Mpox during screening at Bacha Khan International Airport.

The patients were immediately moved from the airport to the isolation ward at Police Services Hospital. Further screening and investigation are underway to confirm the diagnosis and prevent any potential spread of the disease.

So far, 20,901 individuals have been screened at Peshawar Airport, while 21,040 individuals have undergone screening at the Torkham border. To date, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported two confirmed cases of Mpox.