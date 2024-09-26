First Polio Case In Five Years Reported In Mohmand District

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Concerning development, the first polio case in five years has been reported from Mohmand District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



According to department sources, the virus has been confirmed in a nine-month-old girl named Husna, daughter of Barkat Shah, from Union Council Sando Khel in Safi Tehsil.

This is the first case of polio to emerge from the area since 2019. Health officials have expressed concerns that more cases may surface from the region, urging parents to participate in polio vaccination campaigns actively.



Authorities stressed the importance of vaccinating children to eradicate the virus from the region, province, and the entire country.