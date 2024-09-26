EQS-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

109 MW: The Nordex Group receives first order in Latvia

Sia Laflora orders 16 N175/6.X turbines with 179 meters hybrid towers

Hamburg, 26 September 2024. The Nordex Group has had a business presence in the Baltic states of Estonia and Lithuania for many years already, and now the company will also branch out for the first time in Latvia. Sia Laflora Energy, a subsidiary of peat extraction and processing company Laflora, has placed an order for the supply and installation of 16 N175/6.X turbines. The contract for the project also includes a Premium Plus Service contract for the turbines for a 35-year period. The 108.8 MW wind farm project“Laflora” is located in the southwest of Riga. The Nordex Group will install the N175/6.X turbines on hybrid towers developed in-house with hub heights of 179 metres and will deliver the machines in the company's available cold climate version. The order is the first in Latvia for the Nordex Group and the first major order for the N175/6.X turbine in the Baltic states. Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group:”We are thrilled to introduce the first N175/6.X turbines to the Baltics – to date, they will be the biggest turbines in the region in terms of rotor diameter and with a hub height of 179 metres. We believe the N175/6.X is the perfect fit for plenty of projects in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. We thank all project partners involved for placing their trust in Nordex and our technology and for this long-term future partnership.” The Laflora wind farm which Latvian wind energy company Windy, Ltd. developed on behalf of Laflora, will be installed in a former peat extraction area of the Kaigu bog in the municipality of Līvbērze in the Jelgava region. The wind farm will be part of Laflora's planned wind park in the area owned by the company. The project will strengthen wind turbine supply chain development in Latvia since components of the hybrid towers will be produced in Consolis Latvija – a Consolis group company. The state-owned Latvenergo Group - one of the leading energy generators in the Baltics – has meanwhile acquired a 100% stake in the project of Laflora, which will enable the company to start wind power generation in the summer of 2026. The green energy from the Laflora wind park will be one of the corner stones of Latvenergo for reaching its green portfolio strategy – 600 MW of wind and solar capacity by 2026 and 2300 MW by 2030. After the wind park is commissioned, Laflora will purchase part of the renewable energy for the development of the green industrial zone in the company's property Kaigu bog. The green industrial zone, covering an area of 127 hectares, will allow for the offsetting of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated in peat extraction and processing and the implementation of the company's climate neutrality strategy by 2050. Laflora - a profile Laflora is one of the largest peat extraction and processing companies in Latvia, producing peat substrates for horticulture, forestry, and agriculture since 1995. The company ensures a full cycle of peat extraction and processing – from extraction sites preparation, peat extraction, and processing into high-value-added products to long-term land development or recultivation. This allows control over quality and promotes sustainability at all stages, adhering to European Union guidelines and regulations towards climate neutrality, as well as environmental, social responsibility, and good corporate governance practices. Laflora ensures stable long-term availability of peat resources, extracting an average of 115 thousand tons of peat annually. Approximately 90% of the produced goods are exported to more than 40 countries worldwide. To implement renewable energy projects, Laflora has established a subsidiary, 'Laflora Energy', which is developing Laflora's wind-solar park in the Kaigu peat bog in Jelgava municipality. The Latvenergo Group - a profile Latvenergo Group is the leader in renewable energy generation and one of the largest providers of energy supply services in the Baltic states. The Group consists of a group of commercial companies, with the parent company Latvenergo AS having the decisive influence. Latvenergo AS is a fully state-owned company and its shares are held by the Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia. Latvenergo Group has a balanced and environmentally friendly energy generation portfolio. In 2023, the share of renewable electricity produced by the Group reached 73% - mainly driven by a very strong hydropower generation track record. The Nordex Group - a profile The Group has installed more than 52 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets in its corporate history and generated consolidated sales of around EUR 6.5 billion in 2023. The Company currently has more than 10,200 employees, and the Group's manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, USA and Mexico. Nordex' product portfolio is currently focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6 MW+ classes that are designed to meet the market requirements of countries with limited space availability and regions with constrained grid capacity.

Nordex SE

Felix Losada

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 30030 1141

E-mail: ... Contact for investor inquiries:

Nordex SE

Anja Siehler

Phone: +49 162 3515 334

E-mail: ...



