Semperit: Manfred Stanek appointed new CEO

Vienna, 26 September 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding appointed Manfred Stanek as the new CEO of Semperit AG Holding today. He will join the Executive Board on 1 March 2025 and take over the role of CEO on 1 April 2025; his mandate as a member of the Executive Board will run until 29 February 2028. Cord Prinzhorn, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Semperit :“With Manfred Stanek, we have gained an internationally experienced top manager for Semperit who has many years of industry expertise and whose values and visions are an ideal fit for us. Together with the proven executive team, he will further expand Semperit's leading market position as a supplier of elastomer products. We have noted with regret Karl Haider's decision not to stand as CEO again and have found an excellent successor in Manfred Stanek.” Manfred Stanek: “Semperit is an exciting company with 200 years of elastomer expertise, a high level of innovation and a leading market position for many of its products. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its trust and look forward to helping to shape the company strategically in my new role as CEO from April and to further building on the existing strong foundation in order to realize the full potential of this global pioneer.”

Manfred Stanek has been Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Executive Board of Greiner AG, an international plastics and foam group based in Austria, since the beginning of the year 2023. Prior to this, he was CEO of the Greiner Packaging division for six years. Stanek has more than 25 years of international industrial and executive experience, including positions with the Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim Metais and the US aluminium group Novelis. He laid the foundations for his international career with a focus on sales, strategic business development and marketing by studying business administration at the Vienna University of Economics and Business and completing the Executive Education Program at the French business school INSEAD.

Manfred Stanek will succeed Karl Haider as CEO of Semperit, whose Executive Board mandate expires on 31 March 2025.



About Semperit



The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group, and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,200 people worldwide and has 16 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 721.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million.

