Stepping Into Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rubbermaid Commercial Products is showing its appreciation for cleaning and maintenance professionals during its third-annual Behind the Scenes of Clean campaign in honor of National Custodian Day (Wednesday, October 2nd).



“National Custodian Day recognizes the extraordinary efforts of cleaning professionals that make a difference every day. They are the first to arrive to work in the morning, tackling the toughest messes and befriending everyone who passes by.” Said Robert Posthauer, Senior VP and General Manager of Rubbermaid Commercial Products.



Rubbermaid Commercial Products suite of products ranges from Utility and Decorative Refuse trash containers to the Cleaning, Safety, Washroom, Material Handling and Food Service product categories, all of which are vital tools that help custodians get the job done efficiently and safely.



“Custodians deserve the tools and the products that allow them to be as productive and safe as possible. Rubbermaid Commercial Products help meet the challenging demands of commercial facilities and businesses around the world. To honor custodians, we're launching our third annual Behind the Scenes of Clean event. Because it's important to us to show appreciation for the important work they do every single day.” Continues Posthauer.



For more information, please visit .



Arden Floom

Rubbermaid Commercial Products

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

X

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.