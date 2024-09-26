Qatar Chamber Organises Training On 'ESG Sustainability Reports'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC), in cooperation with the Regional Consultancy (RNC), recently organised a virtual training program with the participation of 22 trainees from various countries.

Titled 'Sustainability Reporting Specialist according to Professional Reference', the two-day program aimed to help companies and institutions prepare sustainability reports.

It covered several topics including environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, the objectives, and levels of ESG standards, and the methodology for implementing ESG standards.

It also reviewed the ESG decision-making process, the design of the sustainability report according to standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the content and stages of the report, and the application of sustainability reports according to ESG standards.

At the conclusion of the program, participants were awarded a certificate from Qatar Chamber and an international certificate and card from the International Academy for Social Responsibility.

The program is part of the MoU signed between the Chamber and the Regional Network Consultancy to implement training courses in various areas related to social responsibility and collaborate in raising awareness about social responsibility.