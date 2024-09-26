Manchester City announces midfielder Rodri sustains knee injury

(MENAFN) Manchester City announced on Wednesday that their Spanish midfielder Rodri has sustained a knee injury. According to the club's statement, the injury occurred during the first half of the recent match against Arsenal, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The club confirmed that Rodri has a ligament injury in his right knee and has taken the necessary steps to assess the severity of the condition.



In light of the injury, Rodri traveled to Spain this week for a specialist consultation after undergoing initial tests in Manchester. The club indicated that assessments are still ongoing to determine the full extent of the injury and the expected recovery timeline. This situation is particularly concerning as Rodri is a key player for Manchester City, and his absence could impact the team's performance in upcoming fixtures.



Rodri, now 28 years old, has been a pivotal figure for Manchester City since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2019. During his tenure, he has played a crucial role in helping the team secure four consecutive Premier League titles from 2021 to 2024, as well as winning the prestigious UEFA Champions League in 2023. With an impressive record of 26 goals and 30 assists in 260 appearances for the Sky Blues, his contributions on the pitch have been significant.



Additionally, Rodri celebrated a notable achievement earlier this year when he won the EURO 2024 title with the Spanish national team in July. His injury comes at a time when both his club and national team rely heavily on his skill and experience, making his recovery a priority for Manchester City as they navigate a competitive season ahead.

