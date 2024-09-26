Ukraine Downs Four Russian Missiles, 66 Killer Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian air defense shot down four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 66 one-way attack UAVs in the early hours of Thursday, September 26.

That's according to the Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.

The enemy attacked Sumy region with two missiles of an unknown type, launched from Belgorod region, as well as Odesa region – with four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, launched from the Black Sea. Also, the invaders launched 78 one-way attack UAVs of the Shahed type from Primorsk-Akhtarsk, Orel, and Kursk.

Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces joined efforts in repelling the attack.

The air defense shot down four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 66 one-way attack UAVs. Eight enemy drones disappeared from radars in several regions of Ukraine (no casualties or destruction were reported), one returned to Russia, and another one remains in Ukraine's airspace as air defense remains active, the Air Force Command reported.

Air defense units engaged targets over Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.