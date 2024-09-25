US Visa Waiver Is Recognition For Qatar's Policies

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar has once again demonstrated its growing global stature, becoming the first Arab country designated to enter the prestigious US Visa Waiver Programme (VWP). This landmark achievement was confirmed by US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, in consultation with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, and also announced by the US embassy in Doha.

Starting no later than December 1, 2024, Qatari citizens will be able to apply for to the US for or business purposes for up to 90 days without the need for a visa, using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

This development underscores the deepening of ties between Qatar and the US, but it also signifies far more: Qatar's evolving role as a reliable security partner, its growing influence in international diplomacy, and the broadening of its economic and cultural relations with the West.

In particular, this achievement is because of the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in managing strategic relations and leading Qatar to these stages of progress and making the country an important international player in international affairs.

The US Visa Waiver Program is not simply a convenience for travellers; it reflects a country's trustworthiness as a global partner. Entry into the VWP is a rigorous process, with strict eligibility criteria based on security, law enforcement cooperation, and reciprocal agreements. Qatar's inclusion in the VWP is a testament to its commitment to these principles, proving itself as a secure, dependable partner of the US.

Qatar's pivotal role in addressing international crises has bolstered its reputation as a capable ally. From mediating in the Taliban issue to facilitating the release of prisoners during the Gaza conflict, Qatar has demonstrated its diplomatic finesse. Its contributions during the Afghanistan evacuation-helping secure the release of American hostages-were further proof of its reliability. The US and Qatar share a long-standing security partnership, which is also reflected in Qatar's status as a major non-NATO ally.

This relationship is grounded in mutual security interests, extending beyond defence cooperation to encompass broader regional stability. The Visa Waiver Program recognises Qatar's security capabilities, acknowledging that the Gulf nation has met the stringent criteria for such an important agreement.

It is important to note that Qatar's inclusion in the VWP is not simply a result of its recent rise as a strategic partner. Its classification as a major non-NATO ally was established well before this new visa agreement, indicating a long-standing relationship rooted in shared economic, political, and educational values.

The US-Qatar partnership has deep roots. Economically, Qatar hosts some of America's largest corporations, such as ExxonMobil, Cisco, and Google, all of which have regional offices in Doha. These businesses benefit from the robust, business-friendly environment Qatar has cultivated, and the visa waiver will certainly encourage even more corporate collaboration. Additionally, Qatar's world-class Education City hosting campuses of Northwestern University, Georgetown University, and Weill Cornell University, exemplify the flourishing cultural and academic exchange between the two countries. These universities have become beacons of higher education in the region, nurturing future leaders and fostering an ongoing dialogue between Qatari and American communities.

The economic impact of the visa waiver agreement is significant. While Qatar and the US already enjoy strong economic ties, the removal of visa requirements for short-term business and leisure visits will streamline travel, facilitating new business ventures and collaborations. With Qatar Airways connecting to nine US destinations, the potential for increased travel and commercial engagement will expand considerably.

Qatari nationals will find it easier to explore business opportunities, attend educational programmes, and engage with American culture, while US companies will find it simpler to foster partnerships and increase investments in Qatar's dynamic economy.

Beyond economic gains, this agreement has cultural benefits. Both the American and Qatari people highly value family and community, sharing a mutual respect for these important social structures. The visa waiver will encourage more personal exchanges between the people of both nations, deepening friendships and enhancing understanding. The waiver is not only a logistical convenience; it opens the door to cultural and social connections that can bridge the gap between the West and the Middle East.

Qatar's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program is an achievement that is also a logical next step in a partnership that has been developing for decades. As the 41st country to join the VWP, Qatar now stands as a testament to the importance of trust, collaboration, and mutual benefit in global diplomacy.

MENAFN25092024000067011011ID1108716650