Qatar Rail To Promote Tourism Via Doha Metro, Lusail Tram

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) launched Wednesday a series of initiatives to mark World Day, encouraging visitors to use the seamless experience and world-class services provided by the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram networks. The global celebration takes place annually on September 27.

These initiatives, being held in partnership with key partners in the tourism sector, form part of its commitment to enhancing Qatar's position as a global destination and supporting efforts to enrich the year-round visitor experience for residents and visitors, a Qatar Rail statement said.

The metro and tram stations are strategically located in the main areas of Doha and Lusail, respectively, to serve densely populated areas, key hubs, and tourist attractions. By their connection to a wide range of tourist destinations, business centres, and key hospitality facilities across Qatar, the networks support the hosting of various types of tourism events, including sports, wellness, leisure, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism.

Qatar Rail has collaborated with Stopover Tourism, a destination management company specialised in organising guided tours. The company launched its inaugural tours on Doha Metro ahead of World Tourism Day, offering specially curated experiences for visitors and layover passengers in Doha, with a professional guide introducing them to the city's key attractions.

The first tour was organised at Msheireb Station, passing through the National Museum and Souq Waqif stations. The tour provided visitors with a rich experience, showcasing Qatar's cultural and tourism heritage.

Qatar Rail also announced its collaboration with Hamad International Airport (HIA) to launch Complimentary Day Passes to visitors. This three-day offer from Thursday, aims to encourage visitors to experience the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram and easily travel between various tourist destinations.

In co-ordination with Qatar Tourism, Qatar Rail will jointly promote events and activities across the country that can be accessed via the metro and tram networks. Additionally, the metro will be highlighted as the preferred mode of transport for visitors during their stay in Doha, through Qatar Tourism's various platforms.

The Doha Metro links an extensive range of destinations, including major landmarks and tourist attractions in and around the city while the Lusail Tram serves Lusail City and its surrounding areas. Together, they provide convenient access to Qatar's key tourist spots such as HIA, the National Museum of Qatar, Souq Waqif, Katara – Cultural Village, and other cultural and heritage sites.

