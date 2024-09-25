Tracey Campbell Talks Business Of Sustainability, Value Creation With Bloomberg TV

(MENAFN- 3BL) Appearing on Bloomberg TV's "The Close," Tracey Campbell spoke with hosts Alix Steel and Vonnie Quinn about the LYB strategy to create solutions for a better tomorrow and the importance of value creation. As EVP of sustainability and corporate affairs, Campbell outlined the importance of focusing on the company's core assets and businesses to fund incremental circular and low carbon solutions to address the demand gap for these products. She also shared perspectives on the next negotiating round for a UN global plastics agreement and more.

Watch Tracey's interview beginning at the 1:12:14 mark here .

LYB has currently reached more than 100% of its goal to procure a minimum of 50% of our electricity from renewable sources through power purchase agreements. A graphic in the segment contains a mistype in that respect.