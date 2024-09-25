Japan Working To Provide Ukraine With Loans Using Frozen Russian Assets - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan is working with G7 partners and Ukraine to provide the country with loans at the expense of immobilized Russian assets.

Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda said this at the Make Russia Pay international conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Regarding Russia's frozen assets, Japan is working and will be working in close cooperation with G7 partners and Ukraine to advance discussions on and implementation of the extraordinary revenue acceleration loans for Ukraine. And I reiterate again Japan's position. That is, Japan is fully prepared to extend these loans to Ukraine," he said.

Matsuda expressed confidence that reparations from Russia would be the foundation for deterring future aggressions. The diplomat stressed that it is not Russia that will decide when and how it will pay for the damage to Ukraine: "Never ever give the initiative to the other side of this aggression."

"Russia's sovereign assets in our jurisdictions will remain immobilized and frozen until Russia ends its aggression and pays for all the damage it has caused to Ukraine. This is a solely legal and political guarantee," the ambassador said.