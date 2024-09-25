Marfrig And Minerva’S Massive Meatpacking Merger: Cade Approves With Conditions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian antitrust regulator Cade has given the green light to a R$7.5 billion ($1.35 billion) deal between Marfrig and Minerva.



This landmark agreement will reshape Brazil's meatpacking industry, transferring significant assets from Marfrig to Minerva. The deal encompasses 16 key assets, primarily located in Brazil.



These include eleven cattle processing in Brazil and additional facilities in Argentina, Uruguay, and Chile. Minerva will also acquire a distribution center in Brazil as part of the transaction.



Cade's approval comes with specific conditions to maintain fair competition in the market. The regulator has mandated the sale of Marfrig's currently inactive Pirenópolis plant in Goiás state.



Minerva must divest this asset within six months of the deal's completion. The antitrust body has also removed a clause preventing Marfrig from expanding its Várzea Grande plant in Mato Grosso.







However, Marfrig cannot establish new plants in the state for five years. These measures aim to preserve market balance and prevent excessive concentration.

Minerva and Marfrig Merger

Minerva has already paid a R$1.5 billion ($270 million) deposit to secure the deal. The remaining balance will be due at closing, backed by JP Morgan 's firm financing commitment.



This financial arrangement underscores the deal's magnitude and potential impact on the industry. Investor reactions to the news have been mixed.



Marfrig's stock rose 1.58% following the announcement, while Minerva's shares dipped 1.2%. Year-to-date, Marfrig has surged 45%, outperforming Minerva's 9.5% decline.



Despite recent fluctuations, analysts remain optimistic about both companies' prospects. Bank of America recommends buying Marfrig stock with a target price of R$21.50.



Goldman Sachs sees potential in Minerva, setting a R$7.55 target price for the next 12 months. The deal still requires approval from antitrust authorities in Argentina and Uruguay.



Once finalized, this merger will significantly alter the landscape of South America's meat processing industry. It represents a major shift in market dynamics and corporate strategy for both Marfrig and Minerva.

