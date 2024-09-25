The Creator's Suite Team Adds More Innovative Tools To It's Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gemini Crown Tech Founders Stephanie Nelson and Stephanie Moore Adds More Innovative Tools for the Creative Community

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since the initial rollout of their revolutionary software in May 2023 the team has added more features to enhance the workflow for filmmakers, production companies, educators, and creatives.The Creator's Suite covers the entire production process, from development to distribution, and includes features for music used in films, commercials, and television, such as budgeting for music clearances. Imagine a system that saves time and money with intuitive software to streamline every detail of your film productions, special events, festivals, and content creation.With backgrounds in filmmaking, producing, budget, and business management they saw a crucial need for productions to run smoothly. Most importantly by keeping up with the ever-changing needs of the industry, they continue to raise the bar with additional tools and resources for increased productivity and quantifiable results. As Co-Founder Stephanie Moore states,“ We value our user's feedback and will continue to provide the best possible service for the creative community”. For every project stage, it is an easy-to-use, all-in-one production management software that combines creative, accounting, collaboration, document management, production management (call sheets, scheduling, script breakdown), event planning logistics, and business processes so you can work faster and smarter.In addition, the mobile app allows users to access their projects, and calendars, maintain their user profiles, receive/send notifications, maintain their expense reports, and more. These passionate and dedicated women are committed to making the Creator's Suite an industry standard for beginners, seasoned professionals, and educators.ABOUT THE FOUNDERSStephanie Harrison is a Certified Texas Contract Developer (CTCD) and a Certified Texas Contract Manager (CTCM) with over 20 years of experience in Management, Procurement, Contract Management, and Project Management. Stephanie has served as the Statewide Procurement Manager for the State of Texas Department of Information Resources where she supervises a team responsible for the state's IT procurements which total over $2.5 Billion in annual sales. Stephanie has served as the lead negotiator for the state's IT contracts across multiple solicitations which have resulted in millions of dollars in cost savings for the end users.Stephanie Moore is a film and theater producer, who founded and served as the Managing Director of The Filigree Theatre under which banner she produced the critically acclaimed Los Angeles Premiere of Any Night by Daniel Arnold & Medina Hahn, as well as 11 other plays with various theatre Companies including Past is Prologue Productions and The Archive Theater. Her feature film producing credits include“Love Labour's Lost", "Child of Light" and the upcoming Gemini Crown Productions Horror Slate. She has produced and first assistant directed numerous short films, music videos, and web series, including,“Hardish Bodies” and“Bye Bye Baby”. Recently she graduated from St. Edward's University with an MBA.The combined experience of Stephanie Harrison and Stephanie Moore brings a strong partnership of project managers to this and eventually other businesses under the Gemini Crown brands, our network of people and experts in the field also adds to the deep well of opportunity and people to add to creating a strong brand.To learn more visit :For Media Interviews:Contact: Joy Parris (323)960-5600...

