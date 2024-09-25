Carlos López Estrada's Antigravity Academy Premieres“For Mexico, For All Time” For UFC At Sphere

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Carlos López Estrada's Antigravity Academy Joined Forces with UFC to Premiere“For Mexico, For All Time” at Sphere during UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada, along with his production company Antigravity Academy and the Emmy-winning production company Nexus Studios, in collaboration with the world's premier mixed martial arts organization UFC, were proud to announce a spectacular celebration of Mexican Independence Day at Sphere Las Vegas. This unique event featured the premiere of a series of six short films titled "For Mexico, For All Time," alongside the highly anticipated UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC sports event, which took place on Saturday, September 14.In honor of Mexican Independence Day, this extraordinary event brought together visionary filmmakers to celebrate Mexico's rich history, culture, and future through a series of six short films. The films, which played at Sphere for one night only, were narrated by Gael García Bernal (Y tu Mamá También, The Motorcycle Diaries, Babel) and scored by composer Germaine Franco (Coco, Encanto). The films were written by Carlos López Estrada, Anna Moskowitz, and Chris Kartzmark, and conceived and creatively directed by Carlos López Estrada. Produced by Valerie Bush for Antigravity Academy, with co-production by Emmy Award-winning Nexus Studios, these films offered diverse perspectives on Mexico's journey, from its earliest civilizations to modern-day achievements.The Six Chapters of For Mexico, For All Time were produced by Antigravity Academy and Nexus Studios, with individual collaborators and studios listed below:IN THE BEGINNINGDirected by Joe Sill and Brian Tang, Studio: Impossible ObjectsThree decades after the world first witnessed a new era of combat, we gathered where the echoes of warriors' past resonated through time, honoring Mexico's enduring legacy. Joe Sill, Director at Impossible Objects, said of the collaboration:“This film was an incredible collaborative opportunity to merge the universes of Mexico's culture, UFC's history, and Impossible Objects' love of world-building into one unprecedented experience. Seeing this inside the epic showcase of Sphere was a breathtaking view into what the future of storytelling may hold, and we were thrilled to be a part of it.”EARLY CIVILIZATIONSDirected by Saad Moosajee, Studio: Analog StudiosIn the dawn of what we now call Mexico, the first settlers forged a legacy of resilience, igniting a fighting spirit that shaped the nation for centuries to come. Saad Moosajee, a Brooklyn-based artist renowned for his multidisciplinary approach to animation and visual effects, transported viewers to the beginnings of Mexican civilization.RITUALS & TRADITIONSDirected by Paul Nicholls, Studio: Factory FifteenThrough the rituals and traditions of Mexico's earliest civilizations, the essence of the ancestors lived on, immortalized in customs that endured across generations. Paul Nicholls of Factory Fifteen described the creative process:“This project blended the fascinating research of Mexican rituals and traditions with the creation of an epic fantasy world for UFC 306 inside Sphere. It perfectly showcased our detail-oriented maximalist style-beginning with a single flame drawing back through a ritualistic cave and culminating in a striking symbol of Mexico: a colossal skull. We aimed to leave the audience utterly awestruck.”BATTLE FOR INDEPENDENCEDirected by Diego Huacuja, Studio: BASA EstudiosAt a defining moment in history, Mexico stood against centuries of colonial oppression, as the fight for independence shattered the chains and reshaped the future. Diego Huacuja, Director at BASA, highlighted the artistic inspiration:“As a Mexican director, this project was a unique challenge, particularly from a pictorial perspective. Inspired by the greatest muralist artists of Mexico-Diego Rivera, Juan O'Gorman, and David Alfaro Siqueiros-we symbolized 11 years of struggle for independence through an epic animated piece serving as an ode to the entire movement for Mexican independence.”FIGHTERS & HEROESDirected by Shynola, Studio: Nexus StudiosSpanning from the origins of Mexico's history to the present, iconic figures-from ancient leaders to modern sports heroes-embodied the relentless spirit that defined the nation's identity. Shynola, Director at Nexus Studios, shared:“Crafting a film for the Sphere was truly unlike anything we'd made before. The screen filled your field of vision, which meant it had a filmic language all its own, unique to this venue. That was both a challenge and a lot of fun: thinking about shots, composition, lighting, and movement in new ways to fully utilize this incredible screen so the audience had the best experience. The Sphere gave us a special opportunity to tell the story in a new, astounding way. It was breathtaking.”MEXICO TODAY AND TOMORROWDirected by Paul Trillo, Studio: Factory FifteenThe final film envisioned a future Mexico-a city and civilization evolving from its rich lineage, as its people propelled their culture forward into eternity. Chris O'Reilly, Co-Founder & ECD of Nexus Studios, remarked:“The Sphere was the most exciting screen in the world to be creating stories for at that moment. It was an incredible journey collaborating with the visionary Carlos López Estrada and a host of exceptionally talented directors, designers, VFX artists, and technical teams to bring this project to life. This venue pushed the boundaries of immersive storytelling, and we couldn't wait for audiences to experience the innovation and creativity that went into making it a reality.”Alongside these films, UFC presented UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC, the first live sports event at Sphere, headlined by world championship bouts featuring UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso. The event utilized Sphere's state-of-the-art audio and video capabilities, delivering a live experience never before witnessed in the history of sports.This once-in-a-lifetime experience brought together the worlds of combat sports and cinematic art, creating a truly memorable tribute to Mexican Independence Day.About Carlos López Estrada and Antigravity Academy:Carlos López Estrada is an acclaimed filmmaker whose work has been celebrated for its emotional depth and visual inventiveness. His production company, Antigravity Academy, fosters emerging talent and develops groundbreaking projects across film, television, and beyond.About Nexus Studios:Nexus Studios is an award-winning global studio in film and experience design. Their world-class directors, producers, artists, and technologists create groundbreaking works for entertainment, music, sports, and brands. Their prolific output includes Primetime Emmy Award-winning feature films, Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning shorts, Cannes Grand Prix-winning commercials, and ground-breaking spatial computing experiences, alongside Nexus Design Studio, a division dedicated to motion design. Clients include Netflix, Disney, BBC, Sony, Google, Apple, Headspace, Meta, and more.About UFC®:UFC is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 283 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes, representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC and follow UFC at Facebook/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

Jane Owen

Jane Owen Public Relations Inc

+3238191122

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.