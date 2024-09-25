Barbieri Law Firm Announces Partnership With The Dallas Cowboys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heather J. Barbieri at The Star in Frisco

North Texas Criminal Defense Firm Relocates Headquarters to The Star in Frisco

- Heather J. BarbieriFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barbieri Law Firm , a leader in North Texas criminal defense, proudly announces its partnership with the Dallas Cowboys , coinciding with the firm's move to its new headquarters at The Star in Frisco , the world-renowned training facility and headquarters of the Cowboys.This strategic move doubles Barbieri Law Firm's office space and comes as both organizations enter a new season of growth and excellence.Like the Cowboys' unwavering commitment to success, Barbieri Law Firm delivers exceptional legal representation, strategically playing both offense and defense in the courtroom.The partnership underscores the alignment of two prominent North Texas entities, both focused on excellence in their fields and a commitment to achieving winning outcomes for those they represent.“As we approach our 25th year, partnering with the Dallas Cowboys is a powerful testament to our firm's continued growth and success,” said Heather J. Barbieri, founder of Barbieri Law Firm.“The Cowboys embody excellence, resilience, and leadership-values that define our practice. We fight relentlessly for our clients, just as the Cowboys battle for victory on the field. This partnership aligns two winning teams with a shared commitment to greatness, and we're excited to bring that same energy to our expanded operations at The Star in Frisco.”The relocation to The Star represents more than just an expansion of physical space-it allows Barbieri Law Firm to grow its team of top legal professionals and expand its network of resources and technology, ensuring clients have access to the best talent and tools in North Texas. This strategic move places Barbieri Law Firm in an esteemed environment, providing clients with the confidence that they are protected under an umbrella of respect and integrity.With over two decades of experience and a proven track record in high-profile cases, Barbieri Law Firm remains focused on delivering exceptional results, just as the Cowboys strive for excellence on the field.This move reflects the firm's commitment to staying at the forefront of criminal defense, offering both legal expertise and reputation management, and ensuring clients receive the highest level of service.About Barbieri Law FirmBarbieri Law Firm (BLF) is a North Texas-based criminal defense firm specializing in complex cases like sex crimes as well as assaults, DWIs and other offenses. Led by Board Certified attorney Heather J. Barbieri, BLF has 25 years of experience advocating for justice and protecting client reputations. Our attorneys, with backgrounds as former prosecutors, build strong credibility in the courtroom. By limiting caseloads, we ensure personalized attention for each client. BLF offers legal expertise and reputation management, helping clients navigate high-profile cases and rebuild their lives.

