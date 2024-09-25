Brazil’S Lula Meets With King Of Jordan

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva met with King Abdullah II of Jordan on Tuesday (24) in New York, United States, on the sidelines of the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations . In addition to the main topic, which was the conflict in the Middle East, they discussed issues related to the bilateral relationship between Brazil and Jordan, such as trade and between the countries.

According to a statement released by the president's office, trade relations are below the potential of both nations, with an annual trade flow of USD 581 million, resulting in a surplus of USD 219 million for Brazil, stemming from Brazilian exports of products such as chicken, corn, beef, and coffee. Jordan primarily supplies Brazil with fertilizers.

But the Brazilian government emphasizes that the flow of tourists to Jordan has gained momentum in recent years. Jordan is home to sites of the Holy Land and attracts visitors from around the world, promoting initiatives in various foreign cities to boost its tourism. According to the president's office, other topics discussed by Lula and King Abdullah II included cooperation in defense, security, and intelligence.

The note released by the president's office informs, however, that the main focus of the conversation was the humanitarian crisis resulting from the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and that the two exchanged views on possible paths towards seeking a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Concerns about the escalation of regional clashes due to events in Lebanon were also discussed.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Ricardo Stuckert/Brazil Presidency

