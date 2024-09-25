Police Academy Sets Up Virtual Training Rooms For Cadets

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Police Academy has added four virtual training rooms while incorporating the latest innovations in the teaching and training of cadets.



Lt Col Fahad Saeed al-Subaie, deputy chairman of the Police Academy and director of the Police College, told local Arabic daily Arrayah that virtual training aims to simulate the police reality in practical life.



“The aim of establishing these rooms is to combine theoretical study and practical application within the academy's halls instead of candidates moving to actual training sites in various police locations outside the academy,” he said.



A total of 130 students including 100 Qataris and 30 candidates from Arab countries will join the academy on September 28 in the 11th batch.



The new students will begin the first foundational period (recruitment period) which extends for 50 days, to transfer the student from civilian life to military life gradually.



The training period will have a strict plan, through which the candidates learn military discipline and organisational skills.



Col al-Subaie said the academy will also receive the third batch of students from the Police Sciences Diploma at the Police Institute.



A total of 100 students including 55 from the 11th batch at the Ras Laffan Emergency and Safety College will join the academy.



These candidates include cadets from outside Qatar. For the first time, cadets from non-Arab countries will join the academy for studies. The students will undergo the first foundational period of 50 days.



The training will be in two stages that include military training in infantry, weapons, physical fitness and shooting, in addition to introductory lectures on military discipline, military service law and practical subjects in first aid.



After completing the foundational period, the trainees will join the academic programme, which includes police and legal subjects, and subjects in general requirements such as Arabic and English, computers and Qatar history.

