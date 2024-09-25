Otis Korea Manufacturing & Engineering Center Obtains ISO 50001 Certification

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Otis Elevator Korea (hereafter, Otis Korea, CEO Ikseo Cho) has announced that its & Engineering Center has obtained ISO 50001 certification - the global energy-management systems standard for establishing, implementing, maintaining and improving management. With this latest milestone, Otis now has 11 manufacturing factories with ISO 50001 certification. Otis Korea is a subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacture, installation and servicing company.

During the certification process, a comprehensive energy review of the facilities was conducted. New manuals that comply with ISO standards were implemented, and the system was built and managed with ongoing efforts to identify and address areas to enhance energy performance.

Otis Korea Operation Business Division's Byeong-Min Cho said: "We are proud to have received this ISO 50001 certification, thanks to the focus and rigorous efforts from many colleagues. Our ISO 50001 factory certification effort is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with our published ESG goals."

The center also successfully renewed its certification for ISO 14001, the environmental management systems certification. It first received its ISO 14001 certification in 2021, in line with Otis' published ESG goal of completing ISO 14001 certification for all Otis factories by 2025. Otis achieved this goal several years ahead of schedule, demonstrating effective environmental management of its factories.

For more information on our environmental efforts and management systems, please see our latest ESG Report .

About Otis

