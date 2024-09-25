Newgen Launches Newgenone Marvin - APEX Edition In Middle East

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The innovative features will augment informed business decisions in the region and propel growth by elevating enterprise productivity

Application development time will be reduced by 40%, while document-related tasks will see savings of 50-70% Customer engagement is set to increase instantly, with communication effectiveness improving by 30% and reach expanding by 25%

Newgen Software, the global provider of an AI-enabled unified digital transformation platform, has announced the release of NewgenONE Marvin - APEX Edition, which will improve customer engagement and increase productivity for businesses in the Middle East.

Marvin, the GenAI booster to the NewgenONE low-code platform, has exponentially increased global enterprises productivity and with the recent launch of APEX, the new Edition will further streamline complex workflows, enhance customer engagement, and ensure secure AI integration.

Organisations will benefit from a 40% reduction in application development time and up to 50-70% savings on document-related tasks. Customer engagement will also witness an instant boost, with communication effectiveness of up to 30% and improvement in its reach of up to 25%. APEX will support an increase in user satisfaction, enhance decision-making, and ensure the effectiveness of customised strategies.

The cutting-edge features of the APEX Edition include auto-classification and metadata pre-fill to automate document categorisation and speech-to-text capabilities for more intuitive user interactions via voice commands. Through natural language prompts, UI Designing will help transform interface development by leveraging GenAI.

The APEX Edition will ensure enterprise leaders peace of mind by addressing the safety concerns of integrating AI and GenAI enhancements. The new Marvin edition prioritised security for businesses with role-based access permissions to protect sensitive data and promote Responsible AI. The GenAI update will ensure pre-built guardrails, such as Llama Guard 3, to monitor user input and agent response across customisable risk categories and Prompt Guard, a classifier model, to detect unsafe prompts.

Varun Goswami, Product Head at Newgen, said, "The Apex edition of NewgenONE Marvin introduces a new level of efficiency to enterprise productivity in the Middle East. With advanced features, organisations can supercharge workflows, improve decision-making, and empower communication across channels."

"APEX prioritises user safety with adequate security models. NewgenONE Marvin continues to innovate by transforming process and data management and customer engagement, driving operational excellence and business growth."

About Newgen Software

Newgen is the leading provider of AI-enabled unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognised low-code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries, Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

