Telespecialists' Telecare Software Achieves HITRUST I1 Certification, Elevating Data Protection And Cybersecurity Standards

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleSpecialists, the nation's leader in telemedicine solutions and the largest inpatient provider in the teleneurology field, proudly announces that its proprietary software TeleCare by TeleSpecialistsTM has earned the HITRUST i1 Certification for information security. This recognition highlights TeleSpecialists' unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive information and reinforces its leadership in healthcare data protection and cybersecurity excellence.

The HITRUST i1 Certification underscores that TeleCare employs a comprehensive suite of controls to safeguard against both current and emerging cybersecurity threats. This certification validates TeleSpecialists' dedication to addressing cybersecurity challenges and maintaining resilience over time. It serves as a testament to the company's proactive stance in exceeding industry norms and regulatory requirements and setting a new benchmark for competitors to aspire to.

"TeleSpecialists' HITRUST i1 Certification is the evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST. "HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address information security challenges."

TeleCare is TeleSpecialists' cloud-based, intelligent routing and queuing application that hospitals use to connect patients with the company's network of nearly 200 remote physicians. Powered by Microsoft Azure, this multifaceted software streamlines communication between the organization's Rapid Response Center, on-call physicians, and hospitals, ensuring a board-certified physician can be on screen with a patient in under three minutes for neurology consults and under 20 minutes for psychiatry consults. The software also provides hospitals with customizable dashboards featuring target metrics developed collaboratively by hospital stakeholders and the TeleSpecialists Quality Program Specialist team. This enables real-time monitoring of quality metrics, supporting process improvement and standardized data capture.

The HITRUST i1 Certification for TeleCare signifies a robust commitment to enhanced data security and risk management, ensuring that sensitive patient information is rigorously protected. This certification demonstrates compliance with stringent regulatory standards and builds trust and credibility with hospitals and patients alike, providing peace of mind to all stakeholders involved. By achieving HITRUST Certification, TeleSpecialists gains a competitive advantage in the healthcare industry, reinforcing its position as a leader in secure telemedicine solutions.

"HITRUST i1 Certification instills confidence in both our internal and external stakeholders by affirming that we adhere to leading security practices," said Kristi Iannucci, MBA, Chief Administrative Officer at TeleSpecialists. "Strong cybersecurity practices are vital to mitigating information security risks and safeguarding our organization and partners. This certification emphasizes our dedication to the highest cybersecurity and data protection standards."

As the leader in TeleStroke, TeleNeurology, and TelePsychiatry services and the largest inpatient provider in the teleneurology field, TeleSpecialists® sets the industry standard with unparalleled quality, scale, and expertise. We seamlessly integrate cutting-edge technology with compassionate care, continuously striving to preserve and enhance lives through our commitment to excellence.

