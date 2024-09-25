Iran’s agricultural exports increase 26 percent in first half

(MENAFN) Iran’s agricultural exports saw a substantial increase of 26 percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21) compared to the same period last year, according to a report by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This significant growth highlights the strength of the country’s agricultural sector, with both the volume and value of exports rising steadily. The report revealed that Iran exported 3.2 million tons of agricultural products, valued at USD1.7 billion, marking a 20 percent increase in weight year-on-year.



The top five exported agricultural products during this period included pistachios, which accounted for USD374 million in exports, followed by tomatoes at USD207 million, watermelons at USD128 million, apples at USD114 million, and dates at USD78 million. These staple items remain key contributors to Iran’s export economy, serving as essential products for international trade, especially in regional markets. The country’s ability to maintain strong demand for these goods indicates the competitive edge of Iranian agriculture on the global stage.



Earlier in the year, IRICA had reported that in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), Iran exported 2.657 million tons of agricultural products valued at USD1.453 billion. This marked a 33 percent increase in value year-on-year, with the volume of exports also rising by 22 percent. These impressive figures reflect the country’s growing focus on expanding its agricultural export sector, which has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability amid global market fluctuations.



In the previous Iranian calendar year, the value of Iran’s agro-food exports increased by 22.5 percent, with the sector accounting for 12.8 percent of the country’s total non-oil exports. Iraq was the largest importer of Iranian agricultural and food products, purchasing USD1.986 billion worth of goods, which accounted for 31.5 percent of Iran’s total agro-food exports. The UAE and Russia followed as significant trading partners, importing USD751 million and USD521.5 million worth of goods, respectively. Overall, Iran’s total foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached USD153.17 billion last year, further emphasizing the importance of agriculture in the nation's economic portfolio.

