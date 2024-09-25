UN Secretary General: 15M Ukrainians In Need Of Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's full-scale invasion, more than 15 million residents of Ukraine require humanitarian assistance.

This was stated by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who spoke at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Despite immense challenges, the United Nations remains fully engaged as the largest international presence in Ukraine.

This year alone, and together with our partners, we have provided lifesaving aid to more than 6.2 million people. But, we need the support of the international community.

Fifteen million people in Ukraine require humanitarian assistance - more than half of them women and girls," he said.

Russia intends to attack three Ukrainian NPPs -at UN

According to Guterres, the war forced almost 10 million people in Ukraine to flee their homes. "Two and half years since the full-blown invasion of Ukraine, more than 11,000 civilians have been killed," the UN secretary general emphasized.

He added that "as winter is approaching, less than half of our 2024 Humanitarian Response Plan is funded". In this regard, Guterres calls on donors to "help us pursue our vital work on the ground".

As reported, the 79th session of the UN General Assembly is taking place in New York.

Photo: AA