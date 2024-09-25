Samsung, Apple proceed to be main players in international smartphone market

(MENAFN) and Apple continue to be the leading players in the global market, as highlighted by the latest data from IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for the second quarter of 2024. Samsung holds the top position with a share of 18.9 percent, while Apple follows closely behind at 15.8 percent.



Despite its significant global presence, Samsung has experienced a decline in market share over the past decade, dropping from 24.8 percent to 18.9 percent. This decrease can be attributed to Apple's global expansion and the rising competition from Chinese manufacturers, including Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo.



Currently, Samsung retains the largest share in the smartphone market across 38 countries, outperforming Apple, which leads in 16 markets. The competition remains fierce, with both companies pushing the boundaries of technology by integrating advanced AI features into their devices, all while facing challenges from emerging Chinese startups.



Recent reports indicate that sales of Apple's newly launched iPhone 16 fell short of expectations, showing a 12 percent decline compared to the first week of the iPhone 15's launch last year. In conjunction with this, Apple introduced iOS 18, the most significant update to date, which includes enhanced customization options, a complete redesign of the photo app, and new features for managing messages within the Mail app and satellite messaging applications.



As the rivalry intensifies, Samsung and Apple continue to lead the industry, adapting to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements while navigating the competitive landscape shaped by both established and emerging players.

