A New Look For The Women's Run 2024 Edition: Highlighting Women's Strength And Unity

Four Exciting Reasons to Sign Up For Women's Run 2024! City Dubai, Dubai Sports Council and PlanB unite to host exhilarating sports activities, gearing up the community for the upcoming edition of The Women's Run in November, Registrations Now Open

September 25, 2024 [Dubai, UAE] – The countdown is on for The Women's Run 2024, the largest women's-only running event in the region. Promising to be bigger and better than ever, this year's event features an action-packed schedule of activities and community initiatives. Set to take place at the iconic Al Forsan Park in Expo City Dubai on Sunday, November 3rd, starting at 6 AM, residents can now purchase early-bird tickets for the 3-kilometer, 5-kilometer, or the challenging 10-kilometer run.

The largest women's-only running event in the region, The Women's Run, announced its much-anticipated 2024 edition showcasing a bold new look and vision. This transformative update features a brand-new logo, action-packed initiatives and exciting partners brought together to celebrate and empower women runners across the UAE, and beyond.

The Women's Run aims to welcome women from all walks of life embracing a future of strength, unity, and progress in the region and beyond.

Initiated by Planb Events, with the support of the Dubai Sports Council, the run celebrates the spirit of multicultural, empowered women in the region, and continues to witness remarkable growth over the years.

The Women's Run 2024 Edition has received generous support from widely acclaimed homegrown and international brands including Strategic Partner, Expo City Dubai, and UAE's much-loved and go-to healthy snacks label, Fade Fit. Popular Japanese sportswear label, ASICS will be the official running partner for the event alongside Paint Brush, the Art Partner to help enhance the creative skills of all.

The new brand logo is inspired from the energy and movement of the race, while the refreshed design represents a sense of inclusivity and excellence, setting the stage for a phenomenal event that inspires women of all ages and backgrounds to challenge themselves.

The event aims to take this initiative across the Middle East and draw participants from local, regional, and international communities, celebrating the spirit of today's women with a shared sense of empowerment and togetherness.

Leading up to the main event, The Women's Run team intends to activate community-led initiatives and shed light on their carefully curated Women Of Substance cohort for 2024. This initiative is aimed at building a female community where each woman believes in her innate potential and inspires those around her. This year's edition will introduce eleven brilliant profiles who have been selected to share their stories of triumphs and struggles through their social media platforms, community events prior to the run and encourage participation at the event, to share their resources while networking with like-minded women.

This action-packed event caters to the entire family, offering an array of captivating experiences, invigorating fitness challenges, and empowering discussions on the significance of staying fit. Designed for the community and by the community, Women's Run welcomes empowered athletic community groups, women entrepreneurs, resilient mums and humanitarian organisations including Special Olympics UAE, Heroes Of Hope, At The Park, 5:30_Run, Dubai Creek Striders, Gulf for Good, British Mums, Launch SHE, Skillopaedia in Dubai, and many more.

Runners are in for a treat this year as the tracks are designed beautifully for all running abilities through the scenic and futuristic settings of Al Forsan Park, creating a unique vibe and incredible atmosphere for the participants.

'We are delighted to welcome back the upcoming edition of the Women's Run, an event that resonates deeply with our mission to champion causes dedicated to women's health and lifestyle. This event stands as a beacon of empowerment, fostering not just physical activity, but a culture of strength, resilience, and well-being. Let us lace up our shoes and we look forward to seeing you at the starting line,' stated a representative from the Dubai Sports Council.

'We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Expo City Dubai, leveraging their space to educate the community about the paramount importance of fitness. Join us for the upcoming edition, which promises to be bigger than ever. Join us in becoming a part of this movement dedicated to nurturing a healthier and fitter lifestyle for all,' commented Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder of Planb Group and Race Chairman of The Women's Run.

Amna Abulhoul, Executive Creative Director – Entertainment and Experiences, Expo City Dubai, stated: 'Expo City have always believed in the transformative power of innovation and the paramount importance of fostering a culture of inclusivity, particularly in the realm of fitness and wellness. Hosting the Women's Run is an honour for us and epitomizes our dedication to breaking barriers and empowering women of all ages and backgrounds to embrace an active lifestyle.'

Whether you're a seasoned runner or seeking a new fitness challenge, here are four exciting reasons to secure your spot at the UAE's leading fitness initiative for women:

The Women's Run is set to elevate and ignite the spirit of participants and residents with a specially curated and composed anthem. This powerful track will serve as a motivational boost, creating a vibrant atmosphere and infusing the community with anticipation and unity, and will be played during the weekly training sessions as the event approaches.

Designed by the community and for the community, The Woman's Run now offers free weekly training sessions for residents, aimed at helping participants prepare for the event and get their stamina and fitness levels ready. These sessions, open to all, provide a supportive environment where individuals can build their fitness, learn effective training techniques, and connect with fellow runners. Join the team, in partnership with the 5:30 Run group, every Monday at 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM and At The Park coach, every Thursday from 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM behind Marina Mall, Dubai, with a mix of exercises, while connecting with fellow participants and staying active and motivated, ahead of the run.

Look out for the curated Women Of Substance initiative, which aims to foster a female community where each woman embraces her potential and inspires others. This year's edition will showcase remarkable profiles sharing their stories of strength and resilience on social media. These women will also participate in community events leading up to the run, encouraging broader participation. The women include Aarefa Al Falahi, Member Board Of Directors at RAK Chamber of Commerce, Ayesha Khan, Board of Directors of UN Global Compact UAE Chapter, Founder of Food-ATM,

Faouz Rejeb, First Arab Female

Author on Crypto, Sophie Smith, Founder and CEO at Nabta Health, Hollie Murphy, Founder of Heroes Of Hope,

Jen Blandos, Founder of

Female Fusion Network,

Kelly Lundberg, Founder of BrandYOU Creators Speaker, Author, Sarah Lindsay, Founder of ROAR Fitness and 3x Olympian, Lamis Al Hashimy, Co-Founder at Palmade Biodegradable Cutlery and Malavika Varadan, Teacher and Managing Director at The Hive.

The Women's Run 2024 also partners up with renowned brands and pioneering personalities this year such as Global sportswear label, ASICS, the award-winning lifestyle hotel brand, Rove Hotels, healthy snacks brand Fade Fit along with community-focused organisations like Dubai Creek Striders, Paint Brush Community, Special Olympics UAE, Heroes Of Hope, and IF Endurance Ladies Run Club, promoting fitness and community engagement. Cultural Ambassador Ahmed Al Hosani, alongside Star ambassadors Ahsan Khan and Mary Cristine will also join to champion women's empowerment and community impact.

The Women's Run 2024 also kicked off with a spectacular launch event held at the contemporary Rove Downtown, where sponsors and community ambassadors alongside notable representatives from Dubai Sports Council, Expo City Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30, and ASICS amongst the many, were warmly welcomed into the fold. The evening, which celebrated all facets of women empowerment, featured a welcome note by Women's Run Race Chairman and Planb Group Founder, Dr. Harmeek Singh, along with the most anticipated official Women's Run 2024 T-shirt reveal.

To everyone's surprise, for the first time ever, an inspiring Women's Run Anthem was revealed as well with their Ahmed Al Hosani, UAE's First Classical Singer and a powerful speech by motivational speaker and Women's Run very own Woman of Substance, Kelly Lundberg. A moving and empowering presentation by the girls at The Hive further reinforced the event's commitment to celebrating and uplifting women.

The launch ceremony closed with a special panel discussion focusing on Women's Health and shed light on the GCC Menopause Summit, co-founded by Race Chairman Dr. Harmeek Singh. The panel was moderated by Katy Holmes, CEO of the British Chamber of Commerce, and provided insightful inputs from Sharon James, Wellness Coach and Educator, Mary Cristine, Functional Nutritionist and Star Ambassador of Women's Run 2024, Irina Sharma, Health and Wellness Cultivator and Dr. Harmeek Singh, Co-founder of the GCC Menopause Summit.

This launch not only marked the beginning of an exciting race but also underscored the event's dedication to supporting and empowering women in every aspect of their journey.

Don't miss out on registrations for The Women's Run 2024 via Premier Online, visit the link here for more details and sign up now. Prices of the tickets start at AED 52 for adults and AED 26 for juniors. To encourage enthusiasm already, participants can avail of the 15 per cent early bird discount by entering the WR15 discount code, valid until September 26th, 2024.