Meeting Between Foreign Ministers Of Azerbaijan And Armenia To Be Held In US
A trilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan
and Armenia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, with the
participation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will take
place on September 26 in New York, Azernews
reports, citing Aykhan Hajizade, the spokesperson for the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, he telling to journalists.
On September 24, in New York, the 79th session of the UN General
Assembly, considered one of the largest diplomatic events in the
world, bringing together leaders of participating countries, began.
This session, which will continue until September 30, will be
opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and chaired by
Filémon Yang from Cameroon.
As per tradition, the main theme of the UN General Assembly
session, held annually since 1955, is: "Leaving No One Behind."
In this event, which prioritises peace issues, Azerbaijan, a
country that is advancing in contributing to the topic, naturally
participates, represented by Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
