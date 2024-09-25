UN Security Council decides to hold emergency meeting to address urgent crisis

(MENAFN) In light of the escalating violence in Lebanon, the UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to address the urgent crisis. This convening comes in the wake of intense Israeli that have reportedly resulted in approximately 560 fatalities within just two days, as reported by the Slovenian mission currently holding the presidency of the Council. The meeting, requested by France, will commence at 18:00 local time (22:00 GMT) and will include key participation from UN Secretary-General António Guterres.



French Foreign Jean-Noël Barrow has underscored the critical importance of this meeting, highlighting the dire humanitarian impact of the Israeli military actions, which have disproportionately affected civilians. With the conflict intensifying, he stressed the necessity for all parties involved, including their respective supporters, to take immediate action to de-escalate tensions. Barrow warned that continued hostilities could lead to a catastrophic regional crisis, with repercussions that would be devastating for the civilian population.



The situation has become increasingly precarious, as the Secretary-General has expressed profound concern for the Lebanese people amidst this turmoil. The recent airstrikes have inflicted heavy civilian casualties, with many of the victims being children, raising alarms about the humanitarian implications of this conflict. Guterres has called for an immediate cessation of violence, particularly affecting areas on both sides of the Blue Line—a demarcation that separates Israel and Lebanon. His appeal for an urgent halt to hostilities reflects a broader concern for stability in the region, as continued aggression could escalate into a larger confrontation involving multiple parties.



As the international community watches closely, this emergency meeting aims to facilitate dialogue and foster a commitment to peace. The UN Security Council's intervention is crucial in addressing the immediate humanitarian crisis and working towards a sustainable resolution that prioritizes the safety and well-being of civilians caught in the crossfire. The collective hope is that through diplomatic efforts and a commitment to de-escalation, a path forward can be established, preventing further loss of life and fostering a climate of peace in an increasingly volatile region.

