Hexaware Wins Gold And Bronze Stevie® Awards In 2024 International Business Awards®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ISELIN, N.J.

, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, an IT solutions and services provider, announced today that it has won the Bronze and Stevie® Award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year in U.S.A and Canada and Marketing Department of the Year categories, respectively, in the 21st Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are a premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide-public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small-can submit nominations.

The 2024 IBAs received entries from organizations in more than 62 nations and territories.

Commenting on Hexaware's achievements, the judges recognized Hexaware's 'innovation and forward-thinking' as attributes contributing to its Bronze award in the Fastest Growing Company of the Year category.

Thanking the panel , R Srikrishna, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware said, "We are honored by this recognition, which reflects our efforts to innovate while focusing on customer-centricity. These awards acknowledge our efforts to highlight the value we bring to our clients. I am grateful to our team for their efforts, and to the judging panel for recognizing our work."

"We've long considered The International Business Awards to be the Olympics for the workplace, and this year's competition is proof of that. This year, over 3,600 nominations under various categories were judged by 300 executives worldwide in June and July to identify organizations that set and achieved lofty goals," said Maggie Miller, President, Stevie Awards. "We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Istanbul on 11 October."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at .

About Hexaware



Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 31,000+ Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 54 offices in 28 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

"Hexaware Technologies Limited (the "Company") is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its equity shares and has filed a draft red herring prospectus dated September 6, 2024 ("DRHP") with the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI). The DRHP is available on the websites of our Company, at , SEBI at

as well as on the websites of the book running lead managers, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, and IIFL Securities Limited, at , ,

, , and

respectively, and the websites of the stock exchange(s) at and , respectively. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risk, see "Risk Factors" of the RHP, when available. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for any investment decision."

Learn more about Hexaware at

About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at

.

Logo:



SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED