Issue Of Tranche 1 Shares In IDEX Biometrics Private Placement On 16 September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement by IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company") on 17 September 2024 regarding the private placement of shares with gross proceeds of NOK 70 million (the“Private Placement”). The Company retained Arctic Securities AS as sole manager and bookrunner for the Private Placement (the“Manager”).

The Private Placement is divided into two tranches. 101,624,966 shares were allocated in the first tranche ("Tranche 1" and the "Tranche 1 Offer Shares") and 365,041,700 Offer Shares were allocated in the second tranche ("Tranche 2"). Completion of Tranche 1 was subject to the Company's board of directors (the“Board”) being granted a board authorization to issue shares (the“Board Authorization”). The Board Authorization was granted to the Board by the 23 September 2024 Extraordinary General Meeting. Completion of Tranche 2 is subject to approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting in the Company on 9 October 2024.

The Board resolved on 25 September 2024 to issue the Tranche 1 Offer Shares in the Private Placement. The Tranche 1 Offer Shares will, following registration of the share capital increase associated with such shares in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, be delivered on a separate and non-tradable ISIN, pending publication by the Company of a prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

Following registration of the share capital increase associated with the issuance of the Tranche 1 Offer Shares, the Company's share capital will be NOK 66,056,228.10 divided into 440,374,854 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For more information about the Private Placement, please see the above-mentioned announcement.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: ...

Tel: + 47 9180 0186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

About this notice

This notice is published in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.