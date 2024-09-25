Weber Shandwick Names Executive Creative Director For Europe

(MENAFN- PRovoke) PARIS - Weber Shandwick has promoted Jean Paoli to executive creative director for Europe, with a remit to oversee the creative teams across the agency's offices in Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain and France.



Paoli, who has spent the last six years as the creative director of Weber Shandwick Paris, will also focus on multi-market pitches to drive regional growth.



He has worked on Cannes, Eurobest and Clio award-winning campaigns for brands such as Iberdrola, Dacia and Purina. In 2023, Weber Shandwick Paris ranked as the third most-awarded French agency at The One Show Awards, winning best of show and gold awards for Iberdrola's 'Turnstile Turbines' and bronze for Frida breastfeeding campaign 'The Uncover' .



Based in Paris, Paoli will report to global head of creative Tom Beckman, who said:“The marketing industry is full of talent, but senior creatives within the earned space is a much smaller pool. Jean sits at the centre of that small pool – one of the best-earned creatives I've worked with. Increasing his influence will benefit the work, our clients and our colleagues.”



Paoli added:“I'm incredibly excited to step into the role of executive creative director, Europe. I look forward to fostering synergies and culture to help opportunities and great ideas emerge across the region.”

