ACCURE Battery Intelligence Partners With Repsol To Optimize Performance At Energy Storage Project In New Mexico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Repsol's 20MW Jicarilla storage system in New Mexico

Jicarilla 1 Solar power in the Jicarilla Apache Nation in New Mexico.

ACCURE's predictive battery analytics will optimize performance at a 20 MW energy storage system located on land owned by the Jicarilla Apache Nation.

- Terry Oswald, Vice President Operations and Maintenance, Repsol Renewables AACHEN, NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ACCURE Battery Intelligence , a leading provider of AI-based battery safety and performance technology, announced today an agreement to optimize performance and reliability of Repsol 's 20 MW/80 MWh Jicarilla battery energy storage system located near the 62.5 MW Jicarilla I Solar power plant in the Jicarilla Apache Nation in northern New Mexico.Under the agreement, ACCURE will use its predictive battery analytics platform to continuously monitor the battery energy storage system (BESS) and help resolve any issues found by recommending corrective actions and tracking system performance after maintenance is completed. ACCURE will also deploy its warranty tracking tool to ensure the BESS project is operating within the parameters, such as temperature limits, specified by the manufacturer for the project and its equipment to remain under warranty.“The Repsol team is pleased to work with ACCURE and adopt this new generation of AI-based predictive analytics technology, which has already shown its value in supporting operations at the Jicarilla I Energy Storage project,” said Terry Oswald, Vice President Operations and Maintenance at Repsol Renewables North America.“ACCURE's software is providing our team with deep insights that go beyond what the energy management system delivers.”ACCURE's predictive battery analytics software combines cloud-based computing power with AI, machine learning, and modeling. In addition to helping BESS operators retain their warranties, ACCURE also identifies and helps resolve technical issues.“We are thrilled to support Repsol with their first U.S. energy storage project, delivering ACCURE's cutting-edge battery analytics platform to enhance safety and performance,” said Kai-Philipp Kairies, CEO and Co-founder of ACCURE.“This collaboration represents a key step toward improving grid resiliency and delivering lasting benefits to the surrounding community.”ACCURE initially began monitoring the Jicarilla BESS site earlier this year as part of a demonstration of its predictive battery analytics technology. The agreement extends the companies' collaboration to maintain the BESS project, enhance safety and obtain optimal performance.Repsol entered the U.S. renewable energy market in the United States in 2021. Repsol operates several solar renewable projects in the country: Jicarilla 1 and 2 (125 MWp) and 20 MW of Battery Energy Storage System, in New Mexico, and Frye (637 MWp), in Texas, which is already fully operational. In addition to Frye, the company has Outpost (629 MWp) and Pinnington (825 MWp) under construction. The company's ambition in the country is to have an installed capacity of 3,000 - 4,000 MW by 2027.###About ACCURE Battery IntelligenceACCURE helps companies reduce risk, improve safety and performance, and maximize the business value of battery energy storage. Our predictive analytics solution simplifies the complexity of battery data to make batteries safer, more reliable, and more sustainable. By combining cutting-edge artificial intelligence with deep expert knowledge of batteries, we bring a new level of clarity to energy storage. We help customers worldwide optimize the performance and safety of their battery systems. Visit us at accure.

Matt Besch

ACCURE Battery Intelligence

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.