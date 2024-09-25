Microcarriers Market To Hit USD 4 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microcarriers is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to advancements in cell culture technologies.

Microcarriers size is estimated to reach USD 4 billion by the end of 2032 driven by the rising demand for cell-based therapies and regenerative medicine.

As biopharmaceutical companies focus on developing innovative treatments for chronic diseases, including cancer and autoimmune disorders, microcarriers help in scaling up the production of adherent cells in bioreactors. This ability to support the growth of large cell quantities in small volumes makes them essential for efficient manufacturing processes in cell culture.

With the growing prevalence of infectious diseases and the demand for effective vaccines, pharmaceutical companies are seeking scalable and cost-effective solutions for mass production. As per reports, in 2021, over 362,600 hospitalizations occurred due to infectious diseases. Microcarriers enable high-yield production of viral vectors and vaccines, particularly in the development of viral-based therapies. The expansion of biopharmaceutical research and the rising focus on personalized medicine have further created significant opportunities for the industry progression.

Rising demand for microcarrier equipment

In terms of product, the microcarriers market size from the equipment segment is likely to accelerate at a robust pace between 2024 and 2032 as advanced bioreactor systems and cell culture equipment are crucial for optimizing microcarrier-based cell production. These technologies provide precise environmental control and scalability needed to support large-scale adherent cell cultures in pharmaceutical and biotechnological applications. Innovations in automated systems and specialized bioreactors designed for microcarrier use have also improved production efficiency whilst reducing labor costs and enhancing cell yield.

Regenerative medicine to gain traction

In terms of application, the microcarriers market from the regenerative medicine segment is anticipated to witness substantial expansion from 2024 to 2032 due to the increasing need for scalable and efficient cell expansion techniques. Regenerative therapies support high-density cell cultures in bioreactors. Microcarriers enhance the development of these cells in three-dimensional environments, making them ideal for developing tissue engineering, gene therapy, and stem cell-based treatments. As regenerative medicine advances, the demand for microcarriers grows, facilitating the production of cells needed for these cutting-edge therapies.

Asia Pacific to emerge as a lucrative market

Asia Pacific microcarriers market is estimated to attain substantial valuation by 2032 driven by the expanding biopharmaceutical sector and increasing investments in cell-based therapies and vaccine production across the region. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are witnessing significant advancements in biotechnology research, fueling the demand for efficient cell culture technologies like microcarriers. The rise in government initiatives is also supporting regenerative medicine and biologics manufacturing, along with the growing healthcare infrastructure.

Microcarriers Market Participants

Some of the prominent microcarriers industry players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sartorious AG, Corning Incorporated, Merck KGaA, Cytiva, Lonza Group Ltd., denovoMATRIX GmbH, Fujiform Holdings Corporation, and Eppendorf AG. These firms are working on collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers to widen their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2024, Kuraray Co., Ltd. created Polyvinyl Alcohol hydrogel microcarriers designed for cell cultures in regenerative medicine.

