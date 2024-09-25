Russian Gabs Destroy School In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight, September 25, two Russian guided aerial bombs targeted a school in Kherson region destroying it.
Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson RMA, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The Russians are responsible for destroying another school in Kherson region," the post reads.
As noted, at night, enemy aircraft attacked Beryslav district. Two guided aerial bombs hit a school in Mylivska hromada (community).
According to the regional chief, the building of the educational institution was severely damaged.
None of the locals were injured.
