Russian Gabs Destroy School In Kherson Region

9/25/2024 5:19:10 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Overnight, September 25, two Russian guided aerial bombs targeted a school in Kherson region destroying it.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson RMA, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The Russians are responsible for destroying another school in Kherson region," the post reads.

As noted, at night, enemy aircraft attacked Beryslav district. Two guided aerial bombs hit a school in Mylivska hromada (community).













According to the regional chief, the building of the educational institution was severely damaged.

None of the locals were injured.

