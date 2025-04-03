Government Explains New U.S. Tariffs For Ukraine As 'Not Critical'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The newly-introduced U.S. tariffs for Ukraine will be 10%, which is a significantly lower rate than for other countries. Small producers will be most affected, but some revisions are possible in the future.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“For us, a general tariff of 10% will be in effect. There is no separate higher rate for Ukraine, unlike 31% for Moldova or 20% for the EU,” Svyrydenko noted.

In her words, Ukraine's exports towards the United States reached USD 874 million in 2024, of which USD 363 million came from pig iron and USD 112 million – from pipes. At the same time, Ukraine imported USD 3.4 billion worth of American-made goods.

“If nothing changes, the U.S. baseline tariff will mainly affect small producers. Hence, we are already working for Ukraine to be offered better conditions,” Svyrydenko stressed.

As emphasized by Svyrydenko, Ukraine now has a chance to negotiate better terms, as the U.S. statement clearly indicates this possibility. She also pointed out Ukraine's low tariffs on American-made goods, such as 10% on cars and 0% on coal and oil.

“Ukraine has something to offer the United States as a reliable ally and partner. Both our countries will benefit from fair tariffs,” Svyrydenko concluded.

A reminder that U.S. President Donald Trump announced the introduction of massive tariffs against trading partners.