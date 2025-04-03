What Is Govt Doing On US Tariffs, Chinese ‘Encroachment', Asks Lop Gandhi (LD)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Raising the issue of US reciprocal tariffs of 26 per cent on Indian exports, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought an explanation from the government on what it“is going to do on the issue”.

He also raised the issue of alleged encroachment of 4,000 sq km Indian territory by China, suggesting that the government should take a firm stand on matters of foreign policy.

Calling US an ally, LoP Gandhi accused the government of compromising the interest of the country, claiming that the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed by the Donald Trump administration on India would“devastate” our economy, more specifically the auto, pharmaceutical and agriculture sectors.

“They bow their head before every foreigner that comes,” he said, recalling the drastically different approach adopted by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's who once said on matters of foreign policy that she stands "straight" as she "was an Indian and did not lean left or right."

“It is in their history, it is in their culture. We know that,” he said hitting out at the BJP-led government for its alleged submission before foreigners and other countries.

He said,“The question is that what are you going to do about the tariffs that our ally has imposed.”

Turning his focus on the border dispute with China, LoP Gandhi said,“It is a known fact that China is sitting on 4,000 sq km of our territory."

“I was shocked to see, sometime back, that our Foreign Secretary was cutting a cake with the Chinese Ambassador,” he said, wondering if it was a“celebration of our 20 soldiers' supreme sacrifice."

“The question is, what exactly is happening to this territory,” he said.

“We are not against normalcy, but normalcy needs to be preceded by status quo, our land should be restored to us. We should get our land back,” he said.

The LoP said that it has also come to his notice that the Prime Minister and the President have written to the Chinese.

“We are not finding out from our people but it is the Ambassador of China who is saying that the PM and the President have written letters,” he said, frowning over the secrecy shrouding the diplomacy with China.

Gandhi said foreign policy is about managing other countries, including the neighbouring ones.

“You have given China 4,000 sq km of land. On the other side, our ally suddenly decides to impose 26 per cent tariff which is going to devastate our economy,” the LoP said, seeking an explanation from the government on both the issues.

“Our auto industry and pharmaceutical industry, they are all on the line,” said LoP Gandhi, warning about the implications of the tariffs on the sectors.

“The question is what is that you are going to do about this tariff that our ally has imposed on us,” he said.