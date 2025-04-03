403
Sec. Gen. Rutte: US Committed To NATO Completely
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 3 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Mark Rutte said on Thursday that the US is a completely trusted ally, affirming President Trump's commitment to NATO.
In a meeting with the press before NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting, Rutte affirmed that the US is fully committed to the alliance, adding that there are no plans for Washington to withdraw its military presence in Europe.
He explained that Trump has "expectations from the Europeans and the Canadians to spend more" on the military field, noting there is a "clear commitment and expectation" from the US side that the Europeans will increase their share of spending within the alliance. (end)
