Al Rayyan Appoint Younes Ali As Head Coach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Just five days after parting ways with Al Arabi, Qatari tactician Younes Ali (pictured) swiftly stepped into a new challenge, taking the reins as head coach of Al Rayyan for the remainder of the season.

The former Qatar midfielder has replaced Poya Asbaghi as Al Rayyan earlier yesterday announced the contract of the Swedish coach was terminated by mutual consent.

“Al Rayyan Club announces the termination of its contract with Swedish coach Poya Asbaghi by mutual consent between the two parties. The Swedish coach will leave the team after five rounds of the Ooredoo Stars League (OSL),” the club said in a statement before announcing Younes Ali's appointment.

Asbaghi joined Al Rayyan earlier this summer on a one-year contract from Al Shamal. But the Lions struggled under the 39-year-old in the start of the season languishing eighth in the premier domestic league with six points from five games.

They were also beaten by Al Hilal in their opening match of AFC Champions League Elite.

In the last five years, Younes Ali, who had represented Al Rayyan in 118 games from 2007 to 2013 during his career as a player, has developed a good reputation as a coach.

The 41-year-old had led Al Arabi to famous 2022-23 Amir Cup triumph – their first title in the prestigious tournament in 30 years.

He was also widely credited for Al Arabi's impressive rise on the domestic stage, playing a pivotal role in the club's resurgence and strong performances in recent seasons.

But Younes Ali also had a disappointing start to the season with Al Arabi, who remained winless after four games in the league, following which he was replaced by former US coach Anthony Hudson.

Interestingly, his first game as Al Rayyan's head coach will be against his former club at the Al Thumama Stadium tomorrow.

Al Arabi stayed winless in Hudson's first game with the club, playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Al Ahli in the fifth round.

They have just four points and are ranked ninth in the OSL standings.

Al Duhail are leading the points table with perfect 15 points, followed by Al Ahli (11 points) and Umm Salal (9) in the title race.