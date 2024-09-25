Emirates Draw: Three Years of Changing Lives and Inspiring Hope

(MENAFN- Epress release) Three years ago, Emirates Draw set out with a mission to transform lives For A Better Tomorrow. Since then, it has introduced four exciting games and celebrated over 1 million international winners from over 150 countries. With more than $51 million awarded in prizes, the company has transformed countless lives and made dreams come true. Beyond individual wins, the company’s unique coral restoration programme restored over 24,900 corals and received 10 prestigious awards for its dedication to community and environmental causes.



Central to Emirates Draw are the stories of its winners, who prove how success can benefit others. From Grand Prize winners to raffle and daily winners, their generosity and gratitude highlight the values Emirates Draw stands for. Last week, over 3,500 participants shared more than AED 500,000 in prizes across EASY6, FAST5, MEGA7, and PICK1 games. With inspiring stories coming from Slovenia, the Philippines, KSA, and India, winning could be one ticket away!



Omar Mozetic: Determination Leads the Way

51-year-old Omar from Slovenia, a devoted father of three and a passionate cyclist who loves to travel, has won the FAST5 Top Raffle Prize of AED 50,000. Despite personal challenges, Omar has been a regular player for the past year, and with this win, he now aims for the Grand Prize. ‘I feel happy. This win will help my family, and I plan to use the prize to support my kids’ education,’ he mentioned. Omar’s journey began a year ago by watching past winners' videos, which inspired him to keep playing.



Ashish Pathania: Persistence Pays Off

Following Omar’s inspiring win, Ashish from Himachal Pradesh, India, proved that persistence pays off. Winning the MEGA7 Top Raffle Prize of AED 100,000, the 38-year-old project manager working in Qatar, recounted his win: ‘I informed my friends about my big win, and they were shocked. I told them that they should have continued playing like me. I am sure they will start playing regularly now. I was hesitant about the genuineness of the congratulatory email. But later, I saw my name on Emirates Draw’s social media pages and was over the moon! It was hard to convince my wife too, because she thought I was pulling a prank on her!’ Ashish plans to use his win to treat his wife to a special shopping spree.



Henry Evilla: Inspired by a Kabayan

Meanwhile, Henry, a 63-year-old computer technician from the Philippines, was inspired by the success story of Russel Reyes Tuazon, last year’s AED 15 million EASY6 Grand Prize winner. Motivated by his fellow Kabayan’s incredible win, Henry played and won the AED 60,000 EASY6 Top Raffle Prize. 'Russel’s story was my motivation to play. Seeing how his life turned around after winning the Grand Prize has been really encouraging!' he shared. Henry works in Saudi Arabia and plans to surprise his family with the exciting news. His message to others is clear: ‘Keep trying! Emirates Draw is real. I know because I won!’

Amro Fattani: Wins 90 Times in Only 2 Months!

Continuing with extraordinary stories, Amro, a 58-year-old Saudi chemical engineer, has turned his daily play into extraordinary success. His latest win coincided with one of life’s greatest blessings, the birth of his child and winning over AED 200,000 in prizes across all games! His philosophy? ‘Play More to Win More,’ clearly working! ‘I was doubtful at first, with so many frauds out there. But once I received my first prize, I knew Emirates Draw was the real deal. Now, I play regularly.’ His future plans include a long vacation to Italy and Spain, with a stop in the UAE to reminisce memories.



Earlier Wins



Wahid Pasha: From Consistent Play to a Dream Win

Another remarkable story is of Wahid, who won the AED 50,000 FAST5 Top Raffle Prize. A 46-year-old IT professional from Bengaluru, Karnataka, Pasha has been a consistent player for over two years. While he has won smaller amounts before, this was his first big win. ‘This win is a dream come true for me. I was certain I would win one day. It felt incredible to see my name as the Top Raffle Winner,’ he remarked. As a former Dubai resident, he plans to keep playing, with hopes of winning the Grand Prize and celebrating in the UAE.



Kammari Chandra: A Surprise Beyond Expectations

Similarly, Kammari from Hyderabad, India, is another example of how dreams come true with Emirates Draw! Working as a technician in Oman, Chandra matched 5 out of 6 numbers to win AED 50,000 with EASY6. ‘When I first saw the congratulatory email, I thought it was a small prize,’ Chandra said. ‘But I was amazed when I realised it was AED 50,000! The feeling of winning was incredible, and it inspired me to keep playing. I know we can't always win, but we can at least try.’

Every ticket holds the chance for a big win. Keep playing, and who knows? Your next ticket could be the one that turns your luck around!



Legendary Wins Await!

In celebration of its third anniversary, Emirates Draw launched the Legendary Leaderboard promo this September. Players have nine days left to join by scoring points with each game ticket purchase. On 29 September, a Special Raffle will reward 5,000+ leaderboard participants with prizes totalling over AED 200,000, including FREE FAST5 tickets.







