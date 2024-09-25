KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) Launches Second Cohort to Bolster Indian Game Developers

(MENAFN- Edelman) Bengaluru, 25th September 2024: KRAFTON India, the maker of BGMI and one of the country’s largest gaming companies, is proud to announce the opening of applications for the second cohort of its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) program. Building on the success of the inaugural cohort, which currently includes four innovative teams—ReDimension Games, Shura Games, Dunali Games, and Arjuna Studios—KIGI aims to expand its reach by incubating six to ten new teams in this upcoming cycle.

The KIGI program is designed to empower game developers in India, providing substantial financial support - ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 per team. This financial backing is complemented by tailored mentorship from KRAFTON’s global team of industry experts, who will guide participants in critical areas such as game development, design, marketing, and business strategy.

Since its launch, KIGI has received over 300 applications for its first cohort, highlighting the growing interest in game development within the country. The selected teams have been undergoing specified mentorship and are on track to launch their projects soon. This initiative not only nurtures talent but also aims to elevate Indian games on the global stage.



Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Program and India Publishing Advisor, said “The launch of our second cohort signifies our ongoing commitment to nurturing the gaming ecosystem in India. We are excited to welcome new talent and look forward to working with them to create groundbreaking games that resonate with audiences worldwide.”



As KRAFTON prepares for its second cohort, the insights gained from the first cohort have led to enhancements in the program structure. Notably, additional hands-on technical support will be provided to address the needs of developers. KIGI recognizes the importance of building a strong developer community and will implement strategies to facilitate collaboration among participants.



The KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator Program continues its mission to empower aspiring game creators by offering substantial financial support and tailored mentorship from industry veterans. New applications are being accepted from 1st October 2024. Teams are encouraged to apply now, as KIGI remains committed to fostering innovation and excellence within India's gaming ecosystem.







