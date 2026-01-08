403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
BIST 100 Opens Slightly Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s leading stock index began Thursday’s trading session at 12,034.94 points, marking a modest increase of 0.05% or 6.10 points compared to the previous day’s close.
On Wednesday, the BIST 100 had edged up by 0.04%, finishing at a historic peak of 12,028.84 points, with a daily trading volume reaching 167.6 billion Turkish liras ($3.89 billion).
By 09:50 a.m. local time (06:50 GMT), currency markets showed the Turkish lira at 43.0555 against the US dollar, 50.4045 against the euro, and 58.0725 against the British pound.
Meanwhile, commodities reflected mixed trends: the price of gold stood at $4,433.50 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was valued at $60.05 per barrel.
On Wednesday, the BIST 100 had edged up by 0.04%, finishing at a historic peak of 12,028.84 points, with a daily trading volume reaching 167.6 billion Turkish liras ($3.89 billion).
By 09:50 a.m. local time (06:50 GMT), currency markets showed the Turkish lira at 43.0555 against the US dollar, 50.4045 against the euro, and 58.0725 against the British pound.
Meanwhile, commodities reflected mixed trends: the price of gold stood at $4,433.50 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was valued at $60.05 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment