German Factory Orders Surge in November
(MENAFN) Germany’s manufacturing sector recorded a robust increase in new orders during November, rising 5.6% compared to the previous month, according to the federal statistical office Destatis.
The figure surprised analysts, who had anticipated a 0.9% decline, and followed an upwardly revised 1.6% gain in October.
The growth was largely driven by a sharp 25.3% rise in metal product manufacturing and a 12.3% boost in other vehicle construction, including aircraft, ships, trains, and military vehicles.
“Furthermore, moderate increases in several other sectors, including the manufacture of electrical equipment, mechanical engineering, and the manufacture of data processing equipment, electronic and optical products, had a positive impact on the overall result,” Destatis noted.
Capital goods orders climbed 7.9% month-on-month, while intermediate goods rose 1.0% and consumer goods advanced 8.2%.
Foreign demand also strengthened, with overall international orders up 4.9%. Orders from the Eurozone surged 8.2%, while those from outside the bloc increased 2.9%. Domestic demand rose 6.5%.
On a yearly basis, factory orders jumped 10.5%, underscoring the resilience of Germany’s industrial sector despite broader economic challenges.
