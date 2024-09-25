500 Infectious Disease Cases Registered In Parwan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): An unknown contagious illness has killed two people and affected 500 others in Kafshan valley of Parwan's Shinwari district.

The governor's office quoted officials of the Public Department as confirming the breakout of the unknown in the Kafshan valley of Shinwari district.

The disease is spreading fast, affecting 500 people, with 50 in severe condition, besides killing two people, according to a statement from the governor's house.

Patients complain of weakness, pain in arms and legs, severe fever and diarrhea, the statement added.

The illness started spreading four days ago and a 15-member delegation, headed by Deputy Director of Public Health Dr. Abdullah Afghanmal, visited area.

A number of the patients in severe condition were transferred to the Kabul Infectious Disease Hospital and the main provincial hospital, authorities said.

In order to diagnose the disease, drinking water samples were taken from the affected areas and sent to Kabul laboratories for tests.

The issue has been shared with the officials of Public Health Ministry for taking necessary measures to control the illness and provide the required facilities.

aw/mud